Who Got The Work

Attorneys from Cahill Gordon & Reindel have stepped in to represent Credit Suisse Group and other defendants in a pending securities class action. The complaint was filed Oct. 20 in New York Southern District Court by Pomerantz LLP on behalf of all entities that purchased Credit Suisse additional tier-one bonds. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Colleen McMahon, is 1:23-cv-09287, Core Capital Partners, Ltd. v. Credit Suisse Group AG et al.

Banking & Financial Services

January 19, 2024, 2:05 PM

Plaintiffs

Core Capital Partners, Ltd.

Plaintiffs

Pomerantz LLP

defendants

Credit Suisse Group AG

Antonio Horta-Osorio

Axel P. Lehmann

David R. Mathers

Dixit Joshi

PricewaterhouseCoopers AG

Sir Antonio Horta-Osorio

Thomas Gottstein

Ulrich Korner

defendant counsels

Cahill Gordon & Reindel

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws