Attorneys from Cahill Gordon & Reindel have stepped in to represent Credit Suisse Group and other defendants in a pending securities class action. The complaint was filed Oct. 20 in New York Southern District Court by Pomerantz LLP on behalf of all entities that purchased Credit Suisse additional tier-one bonds. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Colleen McMahon, is 1:23-cv-09287, Core Capital Partners, Ltd. v. Credit Suisse Group AG et al.
Banking & Financial Services
January 19, 2024, 2:05 PM