New Suit

BNSF Railway was sued Tuesday in New Mexico District Court for personal injury claims under the Federal Employers Liability Act. The lawsuit was filed by Yaeger & Jungbauer Barristers on behalf of Jennifer Cordova, who contends she sustained injuries due to an uneven walking area in the rail yard. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00113, Cordova v. BNSF Railway.

Transportation & Logistics

February 07, 2023, 4:57 PM