New Suit

The U.S. Department of Defense was hit with a lawsuit on Friday in Maryland District Court. The suit, brought by Sidley Austin and the National Veterans Legal Services Program on behalf of Robert A. Cordova, accuses the department of wrongfully denying the plaintiff's application for disability retirement status. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 8:23-cv-00099, Cordova v. Austin et al.

Aerospace & Defense

January 13, 2023, 4:15 PM