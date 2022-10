Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Lagasse Branch Bell Kinkead on Monday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Costco Wholesale to California Central District Court. The complaint was filed by the Law Offices of Ameer A. Shah on behalf of Leila Cordero. The case is 2:22-cv-07188, Cordero v. Costco Wholesale Corporation;.

