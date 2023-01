Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Schutte, Richardson, Eversberg, Cronin, Judice & Avocato on Monday removed a lawsuit against Progressive and other defendants to Louisiana Middle District Court. The complaint, for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision, was filed by the Law Office of Venese M. Morgan on behalf of Tiffany A. Corceone. The case is 3:23-cv-00001, Corceone v. Progressive Casualty Insurance Company et al.