Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Williams Kastner on Wednesday removed a lawsuit against Encompass Indemnity Co., an Allstate company, to Oregon District Court. The suit was filed by the Law Offices of Clayton H. Morrison on behalf of an attorney seeking $5 million in connection with an underlying suit filed against him by Encompass which allegedly resulted in his inability to represent a particular client. The case is 3:23-cv-00262, Corbridge v. Encompass Indemnity Company.