Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Jackson Lewis on Thursday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against Sears Transform Co. and other defendants to New Jersey District Court. The complaint was brought by R.C. Shea & Associates on behalf of a refrigerator repair technician who contends that he was wrongfully terminated after requesting accommodations for his sustained work place injury. The case is 3:23-cv-02474, Corblies v. Sears Transform Co. et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

May 05, 2023, 6:26 AM

Plaintiffs

John Corblies

defendants

John Does 1-100 (A Fictitious Name For Persons Presently Unknown)

Sal Riena

Sears Transform Co.

XYZ Inc. 1-100 (A Fictitious Name For A Business Entity Presently Unknown)

defendant counsels

Jackson Lewis

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination