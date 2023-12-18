Nicholas J. Nowak of Sterne, Kessler, Goldstein & Fox has entered an appearance for WTI Inc., a dry vinegar products producer and manufacturer, in a pending patent lawsuit. The complaint, which asserts a claim for noninfringement of a single patent, was brought on Oct. 1 in New York Southern District Court by Gibbons and Finnegan, Henderson, Farabow, Garrett & Dunner on behalf of Corbion NV. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Vernon S. Broderick, is 1:23-cv-08624, Corbion N.V. v. Wti, Inc.
December 18, 2023, 10:24 AM