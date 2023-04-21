Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Goldberg Segalla on Friday removed an employment lawsuit against the Black Jack Fire Protection District and Chairman David Calhoun to Missouri Eastern District Court. The suit was filed by HKM Employment Attorneys on behalf of former Fire Chief Ankeneth Corbin, who was allegedly terminated in retaliation for reporting corrupt and unethical behavior by Calhoun, including misuse of public funds for personal expenses. The case is 4:23-cv-00516, Corbin v. Black Jack Fire Protection District et al.

Government

April 21, 2023, 7:03 PM

Plaintiffs

Ankeneth Corbin

Plaintiffs

Hkm Employment Attorneys Llp - St Louis

defendants

Black Jack Fire Protection District

David Calhoun

defendant counsels

Goldberg Segalla

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination