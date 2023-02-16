Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Hall Booth Smith on Tuesday removed a medical malpractice lawsuit against Longwood Plantation Home Care and other defendants to South Carolina District Court. The suit, filed by attorney Glenn Walters on behalf of the Estate of Patrick Corbett, accuses the defendants of negligence in providing care to Corbett, who contracted COVID-19 while at the defendant's assisted living facility. The case is 5:23-cv-00635, Corbett v. Longwood Plantation-Fhe LLC et al.

Health Care

February 16, 2023, 5:37 AM