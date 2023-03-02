Who Got The Work

Brian L. McDermott and Megan A. Van Pelt of Jackson Lewis have stepped in to defend Indiana University Health Inc. in a pending lawsuit over alleged employment discrimination. The suit was filed Jan. 16 in Indiana Northern District Court by John H. Haskin & Associates on behalf of a former registered nurse who contends that she was wrongfully terminated after being denied a medical exemption to the company's COVID-19 vaccine mandate. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Theresa L. Springmann, is 4:23-cv-00008, Corbett v. Indiana University Health, Inc.

Health Care

March 02, 2023, 7:55 AM