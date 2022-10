Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at McGlinchey Stafford on Thursday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against USAA and subsidiary Garrison Property and Casualty to Louisiana Western District Court. The suit, over damages arising from Hurricane Laura, was filed by Stutes & Lavergne on behalf of Isaac Corbello and Shelbie Hardy. The case is 1:22-cv-05567, Corbello et al. v. Garrison Property and Casualty Co. et al.

Insurance

October 06, 2022, 1:03 PM