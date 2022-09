New Suit

Apple and other defendants were hit with a digital privacy lawsuit on Tuesday in California Northern District Court. The suit, filed by Osorio Internacional and other attorneys on behalf of Francesco Corallo, accuses the defendants of using 'Pegasus' spyware to hack the plaintiff's iPhone and iCloud account. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 5:22-cv-05229, Corallo v. NSO Group Technologies Ltd. et al.