Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at the Chartwell Law Offices on Wednesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Mt. Hawley Insurance to Florida Southern District Court. The suit, over water damage claims, was filed by Maranges PLLC on behalf of Coral Oaks Tennis & Wellness. The case is 1:22-cv-24042, Coral Oaks Tennis & Wellness LLC v. Mt. Hawley Insurance Co.

Insurance

December 14, 2022, 12:09 PM