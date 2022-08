News From Law.com

Coral Gables attorneys announced a multimillion-dollar settlement, stemming from negligent-security death litigation, for the family of a Fort Lauderdale high school football standout who played in college and had a brief stint in the NFL as a running back. Michael Haggard and Adam Finkel of the Haggard Law Firm represented the plaintiff, the estate of Trabis Ward.

August 31, 2022, 3:03 PM