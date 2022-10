Who Got The Work

John T. Baxter of Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough has entered an appearance for Southern Bank of Tennessee in a pending lawsuit claiming a breach of banking or lending regulations. The complaint was filed Sept. 9 in Tennessee Middle District Court by a loan applicant. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Aleta A. Trauger, is 3:22-cv-00692, Copple v. Southern Bank of Tennessee.

Banking & Financial Services

October 22, 2022, 1:32 PM