Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Norton Rose Fulbright on Sunday removed a personal injury lawsuit against TGS ASA and its subsidiary TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Co. to Texas Southern District Court. The complaint was filed by Ford O'Brien Landy on behalf of nine individuals who were injured in the 2020 Beirut explosion. The case is 4:22-cv-03572, Copland et al v. Tgs ASA et al.

October 17, 2022, 4:28 AM