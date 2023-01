New Suit - Employment

Phillips & Associates filed an employment discrimination lawsuit Wednesday in New York Southern District Court on behalf of Ray Copeland. The suit, which pursues sexual harassment claims, targets Westchester Community Opportunity Program Inc. and Charlene Blackwood. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 7:23-cv-00060, Copeland v. Westchester Community Opportunity Program, Inc. et al.

Public Interest & Nonprofit

January 05, 2023, 6:23 AM