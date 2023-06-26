Who Got The Work

Alyse N. Windsor and J.S. 'Chris' Christie of Dentons have stepped in to represent Star Snacks LLC in a pending consumer class action in connection with the marketing of its Imperial Nuts brand whole cashews. The case, filed May 11 in Alabama Middle District Court by R. Stephen Griffis PC and attorney Charles M. Thompson, contends that the packing is misleading as the contents of the product contain a majority of split and piece cashews instead of whole cashews. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge R. Austin Huffaker Jr., is 2:23-cv-00313, Copeland et al v. Star Snacks, LLC.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

June 26, 2023, 4:38 AM

Debbie Colburn

Gladys Copeland

Hooper & Griffis

R. Stephen Griffis, PC

Charles M. Thompson, P.C.

Star Snacks, LLC

Sirote & Permutt

Dentons Sirote PC

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract