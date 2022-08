New Suit - Contract

Howard & Howard filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit on Friday in Michigan Eastern District Court on behalf of John Copeland and MDI Investments. The suit accuses defendants Kerry Lampkin and Precipice Investments of fraud and misrepresentation in connection with certain real estate sales. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-11954, Copeland et al. v. Lampkin et al.

Real Estate

August 19, 2022, 4:36 PM