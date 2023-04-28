New Suit - Antitrust Class Action

Energizer Holdings and Walmart were hit with an antitrust class action concerning the disposable battery market Friday in California Northern District Court. The suit, brought by Cohen Milstein Sellers & Toll and McCracken, Stemerman & Holsberry, accuses the defendants of conspiring to inflate wholesale costs of batteries in order to compel retailers to raise purchase prices. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-02087, Copeland et al v. Energizer Holdings, Inc. et al.

Wholesalers

April 28, 2023, 8:35 PM

Plaintiffs

Bruce Mims

Carol Smith

Denise Fotis

Don Copeland

Joseph Murray

Lori Ably

Mike Ballard

Patrick Whitney

Peter Costas

Phillip Hague

Roxann Doriott

Timothy Brown

Plaintiffs

Mccracken, Stemerman & Holsberry, LLP

defendants

Energizer Holdings, Inc.

Wal-Mart, Inc.

nature of claim: 410/for alleged antitrust violations