Energizer Holdings and Walmart were hit with an antitrust class action concerning the disposable battery market Friday in California Northern District Court. The suit, brought by Cohen Milstein Sellers & Toll and McCracken, Stemerman & Holsberry, accuses the defendants of conspiring to inflate wholesale costs of batteries in order to compel retailers to raise purchase prices. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-02087, Copeland et al v. Energizer Holdings, Inc. et al.
Wholesalers
April 28, 2023, 8:35 PM