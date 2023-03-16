New Suit

Bradley Arant Boult Cummings filed a lawsuit Thursday in Mississippi Southern District Court targeting the City of Canton for allegedly engaging in a campaign to prohibit the development of real property. The suit was filed on behalf of Copart of Connecticut, a car auction provider which contends that the City has been actively attempting to obstruct development by denying applications for demolition and work permits, issuing stop-work orders which are without merit and making false allegations against the company. The case is 3:23-cv-00192, Copart of Connecticut, Inc. v. City of Canton, Mississippi et al.

March 16, 2023, 8:07 PM

Plaintiffs

Copart of Connecticut, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Bradley Arant Boult Cummings

defendants

Board of Aldermen for the City of Canton

City of Canton, Mississippi

The City of Canton Zoning Administrator /Building Official

The City of Canton Zoning Commission

William Truly, Jr.

nature of claim: 290/over claims related to real property