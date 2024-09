News From Law.com

Several top law firms have announced new chief operating officers and other administrative hires, as c-suite hiring in Big Law continues at a fast clip. Over the last six weeks, Law.com tracked at least a dozen c-suite hires in Big Law, including COO hires at McGuireWoods; Goodwin Procter; Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath; and Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith.

September 13, 2024, 4:21 PM