New Suit

USAA was hit with an insurance coverage lawsuit Thursday in Louisiana Western District Court over homeowner claims arising from Hurricane Laura. The court action, filed just before the storm's two-year anniversary, was brought by McClenny Moseley & Associates on behalf of Shreveport resident Bruce Cooper. The suit accuses USAA of conducting a deficient inspection and systematically denying or underpaying plaintiff's insurance claims. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 5:22-cv-04290, Cooper v. United Services Automobile Association.

Insurance

August 25, 2022, 1:30 PM