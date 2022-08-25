USAA was hit with an insurance coverage lawsuit Thursday in Louisiana Western District Court over homeowner claims arising from Hurricane Laura. The court action, filed just before the storm's two-year anniversary, was brought by McClenny Moseley & Associates on behalf of Shreveport resident Bruce Cooper. The suit accuses USAA of conducting a deficient inspection and systematically denying or underpaying plaintiff's insurance claims. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 5:22-cv-04290, Cooper v. United Services Automobile Association.
Insurance
August 25, 2022, 1:30 PM