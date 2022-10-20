New Suit

AccentCare Inc. and other defendants were slapped with a wrongful death lawsuit Tuesday in Delaware District Court. The complaint, brought on behalf of the Estate of Vivian K. Locke, pursues negligence claims and contends that Locke allegedly contracted COVID-19 after receiving personal care services from the defendants certified nursing assistant. The suit is backed by the Igwe Firm. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-01370, Cooper v. Seasons Hospice & Palliative Care of Delaware, Inc. et al.

Health Care

October 20, 2022, 6:17 AM