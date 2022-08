Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Taft Stettinius & Hollister on Friday removed an employment lawsuit against Pacific Manufacturing to Ohio Southern District Court. The complaint, which alleges discrimination on the basis of race and disability, was filed by the Spitz Law Firm on behalf of James Cooper. The case is 1:22-cv-00502, Cooper v. Pacific Manufacturing Ohio Inc.

Ohio

August 26, 2022, 6:45 PM