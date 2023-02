Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart on Friday removed a lawsuit against Meredith Corp., doing business as a KPTV & KPDX, to Oregon District Court. The suit, over alleged age-based employment discrimination, was filed by attorney Efrem Lawrence on behalf of Robert Cooper. The case is 3:23-cv-00202, Cooper v. Meredith Corporation dba Kptv-Channel 12.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

February 10, 2023, 6:11 PM