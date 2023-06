Removed To Federal Court

Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher removed a consumer class action against Kimberly-Clark to California Central District Court on Friday. The complaint, filed by the Wand Law Firm and Treehouse Law, claims that marketing and packaging misrepresents an 18-pack of 'ComfortPlus Mega Roll' toilet paper as being the equivalent of 72 'Comfort Plus Regular' rolls. The case is 5:23-cv-01025, Cooper v. Kimberly-Clark Corporation et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

June 02, 2023, 7:51 PM

Plaintiffs

Shelby Cooper

defendants

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Does 1 through 10, inclusive

nature of claim: 370/alleging fraudulent conduct