New Suit

Geico Insurance Agency Inc. and Assurant subsidiary American Bankers Insurance Company of Florida were hit with an insurance coverage lawsuit Wednesday in Mississippi Northern District Court. The lawsuit, which arises from disputed property damage claims resulting from a fire at the plaintiff's residence, was filed by Robert Boyd & Associates on behalf of Walter Cooper. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:22-cv-00126, Cooper v. Geico Insurance Agency, Inc. et al.

Insurance

August 10, 2022, 8:05 PM