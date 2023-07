Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Seyfarth Shaw on Friday removed an employment lawsuit against ADP, the human resources and payroll company, to California Central District Court. The complaint was filed by attorney Ramin R. Younessi Esq. on behalf of a plaintiff who contends that she was denied accommodation after contracting COVID-19. The case is 2:23-cv-05909, Cooper v. Automatic Data Processing, Inc.

Business Services

July 21, 2023, 1:59 PM

Plaintiffs

Brittany Cooper

defendants

Automatic Data Processing, Inc.

defendant counsels

Seyfarth Shaw

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination