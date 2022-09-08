Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Fried Sapperstein Sakwa PC on Thursday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against six SFC Solutions subsidiaries to Michigan Eastern District Court. The suit was filed by Brooks Wilkins Sharkey & Turco and Chapman Spingola LLP on behalf of automotive parts seller Cooper-Standard Holdings. The complaint contends that the defendants breached three license agreements that obligates them to pay the plaintiff royalties equal to 3 percent of all products made in the SFC facilities. The case is 2:22-cv-12126, Cooper Standard Automotive, Inc. v. Sfc Solutions Czestochowa SP Z.O.O et al.

Automotive

September 08, 2022, 3:41 PM