Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Littler Mendelson removed a biometric privacy class action against Bickford of Tinley Park LLC on Monday to Illinois Northern District Court. The complaint, filed by Nick Larry Law, alleges that the defendant use a timekeeping system that collects and stores scans of employees' hands in violation of the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act. The case is 1:22-cv-05091, Cooper, individually and on behalf of all others similarly situated v. Bickford of Tinley Park, LLC.

Health Care

September 19, 2022, 4:41 PM