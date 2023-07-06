New Suit - Antitrust & Trade Secrets

Much Shelist filed an antitrust and trade secret lawsuit Thursday in Illinois Northern District Court against Spain-headquartered olive oil and vinegar maker Venchipa S.L. a/k/a Omed. The suit accuses the defendant of engaging in 'economic warfare' against plaintiff Cooper Foods International by charging inflated prices to distribute products. The suit also accuses the defendant of misappropriating a confidential recipe to produce a particular truffle oil product. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-04341, Cooper Foods International LLC v. Venchipa, S.L.

Wholesalers

July 06, 2023, 5:21 PM

Plaintiffs

Cooper Foods International LLC

Plaintiffs

Much Shelist

defendants

Venchipa, S.L.

nature of claim: 410/for alleged antitrust violations