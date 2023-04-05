Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Burns White on Wednesday removed a wrongful death lawsuit against the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and its Department of Corrections, prison health care provider Wellpath LLC and other defendants to Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. The complaint was filed by the Law Office of J. Conor Corcoran on behalf of Beverly Cooper and the estate of Carl M. Cooper, who prior to his death was incarcerated in a prison run by the defendants. The suit claims that the defendants failed to isolate Cooper or to provide him with proper medical care despite knowledge of his preexisting health conditions, allegedly resulting in his death due to COVID-19. The case is 2:23-cv-01314, Cooper et al v. Wetzel et al.

Health Care

April 05, 2023, 6:59 PM

Plaintiffs

Beverly Cooper

Carl M. Cooper

defendants

Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania

Department Of Corrections

Dr. Stephen Weiner

Jamie Sorber

John Wetzel

Wellpath, LLC

defendant counsels

Burns White

nature of claim: 890/