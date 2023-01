Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Eggleston & Briscoe on Monday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against AIG Claims and National Union Fire Insurance Co. of Pittsburgh to Texas Northern District Court. The complaint, concerning travel insurance claims, was filed by attorney R. Kent Piacenti on behalf of himself and Chase J. Cooper. The case is 3:23-cv-00049, Cooper et al v. National Union Fire Insurance Company of Pittsburgh, PA et al.

Insurance

January 09, 2023, 12:49 PM