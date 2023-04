Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Keating Muething & Klekamp and Ward Hocker & Thornton on Thursday removed a slip-and-fall lawsuit against International Paper and Brown & Root Industrial Services to Kentucky Eastern District Court. The suit was filed by Hay & Knight and Busald Funk Zevely on behalf of Anthony Cooper and Jessica Cooper. The case is 2:23-cv-00050, Cooper et al. v. International Paper Co. et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

April 13, 2023, 7:19 PM

Plaintiffs

Anthony Cooper

Jessica Cooper

Plaintiffs

Hay And Knight, PLLC

Busald, Funk & Zevely Psc

defendants

International Paper Company

Brown & Root Industrial Services, LLC, LLC

defendant counsels

Ward Hocker Thornton

Keating, Muething & Klekamp

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims