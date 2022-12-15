Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Perkins Coie on Wednesday removed a biometric privacy class action against timekeeping provider HID Global Corporation to Illinois Northern District Court. The suit, filed by McGuire Law, accuses the defendant of violating the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act by collecting fingerprints and biometric information through a timekeeping 'clock-in' and 'clock-out' system. The case is 1:22-cv-07058, Cooper et al v. Hid Global Corporation.

