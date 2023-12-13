Mark P. Gimbel and Jordan S. Joachim of Covington & Burling have stepped in to represent Peloton Interactive, the at-home fitness equipment and interactive media brand, and other defendants in a pending shareholder derivative lawsuit. The suit, filed Sept. 27 in New York Eastern District Court by Bragar Eagel & Squire on behalf of Courtney Cooper and Abdo P. Faissal, accuses the defendants of failing to disclose that the seat posts for certain Peloton bikes were prone to break or otherwise detach during use, rendering bicycles unsafe for users, thus resulting in the likelihood of a recall of millions of bikes. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Margo K. Brodie, is 1:23-cv-07193, Cooper et al v. Boone et al.
Entertainment, Sports & Media
December 13, 2023, 8:29 AM