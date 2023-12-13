Who Got The Work

Mark P. Gimbel and Jordan S. Joachim of Covington & Burling have stepped in to represent Peloton Interactive, the at-home fitness equipment and interactive media brand, and other defendants in a pending shareholder derivative lawsuit. The suit, filed Sept. 27 in New York Eastern District Court by Bragar Eagel & Squire on behalf of Courtney Cooper and Abdo P. Faissal, accuses the defendants of failing to disclose that the seat posts for certain Peloton bikes were prone to break or otherwise detach during use, rendering bicycles unsafe for users, thus resulting in the likelihood of a recall of millions of bikes. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Margo K. Brodie, is 1:23-cv-07193, Cooper et al v. Boone et al.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

December 13, 2023, 8:29 AM

Plaintiffs

Abdo P. Faissal

Courtney Cooper

Plaintiffs

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.

defendants

Peloton Interactive, Inc.

Angel Mendez

Barry McCarthy

Elizabeth F. Coddington

Jay Hoag

Jill Woodworth

John Callaghan

John P Foley

Jonathan Mildenhall

Karen Boone

Pamela Thomas-Graham

Thomas J. Cortese

defendant counsels

Covington & Burling

nature of claim: 160/for securities claims