New Suit - Consumer Class Action

American Honda Motor was hit with a consumer class action Wednesday in Illinois Northern District Court. The lawsuit, filed by Fegan Scott LLC and other counsel, contends that certain 2018-2020 model year Honda vehicles have a defective 'idle-stop' feature that fails to restart the engine after it has been automatically shut off at momentary stops. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-05299, Cooper et al v. American Honda Motor Co., Inc.