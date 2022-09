Who Got The Work

Ford Motor Co. has tapped attorneys Emily E. Dory and Thomas W. Cushing of Donohue Brown Mathewson & Smyth as defense counsel in a pending lawsuit. The suit, for personal injury claims allegedly caused by an overheated floorboard in a Ford E-450 vehicle, was filed Aug. 9 in Illinois Northern District Court by Chapman Law on behalf of Cinda Coomes. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge John J. Tharp Jr., is 1:22-cv-04167, Coomes v. Cruise America, Inc., et al.