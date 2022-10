New Suit - Employment

Eli Lilly, the Indianapolis-based pharmaceutical giant, was sued Friday in Indiana Southern District Court over alleged employment discrimination. The court case was filed by Biesecker Dutkanych & Macer on behalf of Dennis Coomer, who contends that he was discriminated against for requesting a religious exemption to the company's COVID-19 vaccine policy. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-01978, Coomer v. Eli Lilly & Company.