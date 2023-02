News From Law.com

It's been three weeks since the Judicial Qualifications Commission of Georgia Hearing Panel recommended the Supreme Court of Georgia remove suspended Georgia Court of Appeals Judge Christian Coomer from office following a judicial misconduct probe into 36 counts of alleged ethics violations. But defense counsel for the sidelined judge aren't willing to give up their client's seat on the intermediate appellate bench without a fight.

Georgia

February 22, 2023, 12:17 PM