New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Ford Motor Co. was hit with a consumer class action Monday in Michigan Eastern District Court. The complaint contends that certain Ford Explorer vehicles made from 2020 to the present have defective rear subframe assemblies that can cause 'total loss of driver control.' The suit is backed by the Miller Law Firm; Barrack, Rodos & Bacine; and the Emerson Firm. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-11445, Coolidge et al v. Ford Motor Company.

Automotive

June 20, 2023, 7:09 AM

Plaintiffs

George Coolidge

John Wiggins

Plaintiffs

Miller Law

defendants

Ford Motor Company

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract