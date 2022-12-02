Cooleys Layoffs Reveal Dangers Facing Other Sector-Focused L...

News From Law.com

Cooley became the first major law firm this year to admit to laying off employees in anticipation of a prolonged work slowdown well into 2023. But the firm will likely be one of many to see a big impact from the tech industry slump. In recent years, revenue and profit growth at tech-centric law firms has outpaced many of their competitors in the Am Law 200. But the recent downturn in the tech sector, coupled with a short-term attitude toward talent management, reveals vulnerabilities in the law firm model that made rapid growth possible.

Legal Services

December 02, 2022, 4:00 AM