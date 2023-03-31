Amy Flowers and Paul Bittner of Ice Miller have stepped in as defense counsel to DSHAMAA LLC and Williamsburg Property Management in a pending lawsuit over alleged violations of the ADA. The action was filed Feb. 13 in Ohio Southern District Court by Darr Law on behalf of Christopher Cooley, who contends he was denied access to Appalachian Food Mart due to his use of a service animal. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Jeffery P Hopkins, is 1:23-cv-00080, Cooley v. Sunoco LLC et al.
Retail & Consumer Goods
March 31, 2023, 10:50 AM