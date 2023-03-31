Who Got The Work

Amy Flowers and Paul Bittner of Ice Miller have stepped in as defense counsel to DSHAMAA LLC and Williamsburg Property Management in a pending lawsuit over alleged violations of the ADA. The action was filed Feb. 13 in Ohio Southern District Court by Darr Law on behalf of Christopher Cooley, who contends he was denied access to Appalachian Food Mart due to his use of a service animal. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Jeffery P Hopkins, is 1:23-cv-00080, Cooley v. Sunoco LLC et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

March 31, 2023, 10:50 AM

Plaintiffs

Christopher Cooley

Plaintiffs

Darr Law

defendants

Dshamaa LLC

Sunoco LLC

Sunoco Retail LLC

Williamsburg Property Management LLC

defendant counsels

Ice Miller

nature of claim: 446/over alleged violations of the ADA