Cooley Poaches OMelveny Bankruptcy Litigation Co-Chair Amid ...

Cooley has hired Daniel Shamah to join the firm's business restructuring practice as a partner, the firm announced on Monday. Shamah arrived from O'Melveny & Myers, where he became co-chair of the bankruptcy litigation practice in 2022 after spending his entire private practice career at the firm. After first joining in 2006, he left to clerk for Judge Martin Glenn in the Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York in 2008 before returning to the firm in 2009.

New York

April 08, 2024, 6:00 AM

