News From Law.com

Kristen Mathews, a litigator with a focus on data privacy security, is leaving Morrison & Foerster to join Cooley in New York. Mathews is joining Cooley's litigation and cyber, data and privacy security practices, the firm said Tuesday. She represents clients in technology, finance, retail and consumer goods, among others, the firm said.

Legal Services

September 24, 2024, 9:00 AM