When reality TV star and entrepreneur Kim Kardashian came under scrutiny from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission over her endorsement of a cryptocurrency product, she turned to Cooley. Kardashian agreed to pay $1.26 million in penalties and disgorgement as the SEC accused her of violating the anti-touting provision of federal securities laws by not revealing she was paid $250,000 to discuss a crypto token on her Instagram page.

Cryptocurrency

October 03, 2022, 10:58 AM