Cooley bolstered its global communications regulatory practice in Washington, D.C. this week with three new partner hires from DLA Piper and Morgan, Lewis & Bockius. Tony Lin joined Cooley as partner from DLA Piper, and Ronald Del Sesto and Tamar Finn migrated their practices from Morgan Lewis.

September 19, 2024, 11:02 AM