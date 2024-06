News From Law.com

Cooley expanded its compensation and benefits team by hiring Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft partner Michael Bergmann in Washington, D.C., and Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati partner Scott McCall in San Diego, as the firm's public company clients seek advice on increasingly complex matters. McCall joined Cooley on Monday, and Bergmann made the move on June 3.

Legal Services - Large Law

June 11, 2024, 11:40 AM

